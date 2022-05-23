KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena appointed as Lt Governor of Delhi

New Delhi, May 23, 2022

The President today appointed Vinai Kumar Saxena, the Chairman of Khadi & Village Industries Commission, as the new Lt Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

A press communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan said the President had accepted the resignation of Anil Baijal as Lt Governor of Delhi.

Saxena's appointment will be with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office, the communique added.

Born on March 23, 1958, Saxena studied at Kanpur University and began his career as an assistant officer in Rajasthan with the JK Group in its white cement plant. In 1995, he was elevated as general manager to look after its port project in Gujarat and was later appointed as Director of the Dholer Port Project.

In 1991, he formed the National Council for Civil Liberties (NCCL), an NGO that worked as a counter to social activist Medha Patkar's Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA).

In October 2015, he was appointed as Chairman of KVIC, where he introduced many innovative schemes and products.

Baijal, a retired IAS officer of the 1969 batch (AGMUT cadre), had resigned as Lt Governor of Delhi on May 19, citing personal reasons.

He had served as the 21st Lt Governor of Delhi for a period of five years and four months from December 31, 2016 to May 18, 2022.

As the Lt Governor, he had been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over several issues.

Baijal had served as Union Home Secretary during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

IANS