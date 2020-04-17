Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil weds at farmhouse amid lockdown

Bengaluru, April 17, 2020

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Gowda married Revathi at a farmhouse near Bidadi in Ramanagara district amid the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokesman for the family said on Friday.

"As scheduled, the wedding was held at the auspicious time (10-11 a.m.) in the farmhouse at Kethaganahalli near Bidadi in the presence of family members and close relatives," Kumaraswamy's media secretary K. C. Sadananda told IANS on phone.

The farmhouse is 3 km from Bidadi and 45 km southwest of Bengaluru.

Nikhil (28) got engaged to Revathi (22) grand-niece of state Congress leader M. Krishnappa, in Bengaluru on February 10.

"About 100 people attended the ceremony conducted according to Hindu rites by priests in the presence of the couple's parents, other family members and relatives," said Sadananda.

Among those present were Nikhil's grandfather -- JD-S supremo and former prime minister H. D. Deve Gowda, grandmother Chennamma, uncles, including former state minister H. D. Revanna, and cousin and Hassan Lok Sabha member Prajwal Hegde.

