Kolkata bids farewell to singer KK with full honours

Kolkata, June 1, 2022

Kolkata on Wednesday bid an emotional farewell to popular playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK), who died late Tuesday evening in the city after a concert.

The state government organised a gun salute for the deceased singer at the cultural centre, Rabindra Sadan, which was attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who rushed back to the state capital, cutting short her political programmes at Bankura district.

KK's wife and daughter were present on the occasion and the Chief Minister was seen consoling them as they were sobbing over the loss of their dearest one.

Soon after the post-mortem formalities were completed, KK's mortal remains were brought to Rabindra Sadan on Wednesday afternoon. His popular track "Yaad Aayenge Ye Pal," was playing at the background then. Many of his fans were seen bursting into tears at that emotional moment.

After the gun salute, his mortal remains were taken to the airport via a "green corridor". His body will be flown to Mumbai and his last rites will be performed there on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a team from Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), the controlling entity of Nazrul Manch, where KK appeared for what turned out to be his last concert on Tuesday night, went to the venue on Wednesday afternoon. The team led by KMDA's Director General, Supriyo Maiti especially checked the air-conditioning machines there.

KMDA, it was learnt, will soon issue a set of guidelines for conducting such mega events at Nazrul Manch.

Meanwhile, the preliminary post-mortem examination report has said the cause of KK's death was "normal", with no trace of any foul play.

However, the detailed post-mortem report, along with chemical analysis, will be available only after 72 hours, said sources in Kolkata Police, which received the preliminary report late Wednesday afternoon from the state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital, where a team of doctors conducted the autopsy.

According to the report, following the contracted arteries, it can be assumed that the cause of death was massive myocardial infarction. However, the exact cause of death can be ascertained only after the final report is available.