KKR appoints K V Kamath as Senior Adviser

Mumbai, November 9, 2021

Global investment firm KKR today announced the appointment of reputed banker K V Kamath as senior adviser to KKR India.

"His appointment is effective immediately," a press release from KKR said.

Kamath, 73, is a former Chairman of ICICI Bank and later served as Chairman of IT services major Infosys.

He also served as the first President of the New Development Bank, a multilateral development bank established by BRICS nations, from its founding in 2015 until 2020. BRICS brings together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

In October 2021, Kamath was appointed the Chairperson of India’s newly established National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development, which was created to support the development of long-term infrastructure financing in the country.

"Mr. Kamath is recognized as one of the pioneers of India’s modern financial services sector, and brings to KKR more than five decades of experience building and leading large Indian businesses," the release said.

Kamath began his career in ICICI’s Project Finance division in 1971. While at the company, he led the establishment of several of ICICI’s new businesses and served in a range of general management positions. He then joined the Asian Development Bank in Manila in 1988. He returned to India in 1996 when he was appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at ICICI, which later merged with ICICI Bank.

In 2008, Kamath received the Padma Bhushan Award, one of India’s highest civilian honors. He has additionally served as the President of leading industry association the Confederation of Indian Industry, and was a Co-Chair of the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos.

Kamath has been recognized as one of India’s most distinguished business leaders by global and Indian media. He is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and additionally holds a degree in engineering.

Gaurav Trehan, Partner & CEO of KKR India, said, “We are pleased to welcome K.V. as a senior adviser to our team in India, and are excited to learn from his terrific insights as we continue to invest in the growth of India. K.V. has a truly outstanding track record of working with different stakeholders while building world-class businesses. He joins at an exciting time for KKR in India, and I am confident of the value that he will bring to our franchise and businesses.”

Kamath said, “KKR has consistently demonstrated its strong commitment to India, and the firm today stands out as one of the highest-caliber investors in innovative, market-leading companies in the country and worldwide. I am excited by the opportunity to work alongside Gaurav and the broader KKR team and welcome the chance to leverage my experience to help Indian businesses elevate and meet their full potential.”

