Kerala: Popular chef, caterer and film producer Noushad passes away

Thiruvananthapuram, August 27, 2021

Popular chef, caterer and film producer M. V. Noushad passed away at a private hospital at Thiruvalla on Friday morning, family sources said.

He was 55.

Noushad had undergone a few surgeries in the past 18 months and passed away due to internal infections, while being treated at a hospital in Thiruvalla.

He was a celebrity chef and later went on to become one of the most sought after caterers, serving steaming hot biryanis at weddings, especially of Christians in central and southern districts of the state.

Later, he stepped into the world of films and his first film as producer was the debut film of director Blessy, "Kazhcha", starring superstar Mammootty that turned out to be one of the biggest blockbuster films in Malayalam in 2004.

Later he produced five more hugely popular films.

He also had cookery shows on television channels here and, even though he had a very big frame, he was known for his soft spoken nature and friendly demeanour.

His wife died earlier this month after suffering a cardiac arrest, when Noushand was still in hospital.

IANS