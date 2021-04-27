Karnataka: Four-time MP and Congress leader S B Sidnal passes away

New Delhi, April 27, 2021

Four-time Belgaum Member of Parliament and senior Congress leader S. B. Sidnal passed away on Tuesday morning, his relatives said.

He was 85.

His son and industrialist Shivakant Sidnal said that his father passed away due to age-related ailments for which he was undergoing treatment in a hospital.

"The funeral will be at 5 p. m. at Sidnal Farms in his village Sanikoppa village at Bailhongal in Belagavi," his son told media persons.

He was considered to be close to the Gandhi family until he lost his first Assembly elections from Kittur constituency in 1992 to his rival B. D. Inamdar.

After this loss, he could not secure aparty ticket from Belgaum Lok Sabha or Assembly ticket in consecutive elections, which remained a cause of heartburn with him and quietly he distanced himself from party affairs in the district while remaining active with his son's businesses and farming activities, a close aide of Sidnal told IANS.

He was a good orator and knew how to nurture his relations even with his political rivals due to his soft-spoken style of functioning.

Sidnal was Belgaum MP for four consecutive terms between 1980 and 1991.

Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa expressed deep condolences over the former MP's demise. "Sidnal was a simple-minded, honest and efficient politician. May his soul rest in peace. Wishing his family and dear ones all strength during this painful hour," the CM's tweet in Kannada read.

IANS