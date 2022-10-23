Karnataka Assembly Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani passes away

Bengaluru, October 23, 2022

Karnataka Assembly Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani passed away here late Saturday night. He represented the Savadatti Assembly constituency.

Mamani was elected deputy speaker of the Karnataka Assembly in March 2020. He was the 24th deputy speaker.

The three-time BJP MLA, Anand Mamani, had been suffering from health problems for more than a month now. Sources said that he was diabetic and being treated for a liver infection at Manipal Hospital here.

His last rites will be held at his hometown on Sunday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the hospital and paid homage to the deceased leader.

"Very pained to hear of the death of Deputy Speaker of Assembly and our party legislator Sri Anand Chandrasekhar Mamani. May god bless his soul and grant his family the strength to bear this pain," Bommai tweeted.

IANS