K Sivan gets one-year extension as Secretary, Department of Space

New Delhi, December 30, 2020

Dr K Sivan was today given a one-year extension in tenure as Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, Space Commission.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of tenure of Dr. Sivan K, Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, Space Commission for a period of one year beyond 14.01.2021 i.e. upto 14.01.2022 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," a notification by the Department of Personnel & Training said.

Dr Sivan, who is also Chairman, India Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was appointed to the position with a three-year tenure in January, 2018.

Prior to that, Dr Sivan was Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC ), Thiruvananthapuram.

NNN