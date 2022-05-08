Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Jamshed Pardiwala appointed as judges of Supreme Court

New Delhi, May 8, 2022

The President has appointed Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, and Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala, a judge of the Gujarat High Court as judges of the Supreme Court of India.

A press communique from the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice, said the President had made the appointments after consultation with the Chief Justice of India.

The appointments would be with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices, it said.

The President has also appointed Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, senior most puisne Judge of the Gauhati High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from the date Justice Dhulia relinquishes the charge of that position.

IANS adds:

The two new judges elevated to the Supreme Court would be sworn in by Chief Justice of India N V Ramanna on Monday.

After their appointment, the Supreme Court will function with a full sanctioned strength of 34 judges -- after a gap of 30 months.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held in the newly-built auditorium of the additional building complex of the Supreme Court on Monday morning.

Chief Justice Ramana would be creating a record by administering oath of office to 11 Supreme Court judges during his term.

The elevation of Justice Dhulia makes him the second judge to be elevated to the top court from the Uttarakhand High Court, and he is the sibling of national award-winning film director and actor Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Hailing from Madanpur, a remote village located in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand, he is an alumni of Sainik School, Lucknow, and completed his graduation and law degree from the Allahabad university.

A second generation legal professional, Justice Dhulia joined the Bar at Allahabad High Court in 1986 and shifted to his home state Uttarakhand on its formation in 2000.

He was the first Chief Standing Counsel in the Uttarakhand High Court and was later appointed an Additional Advocate General for Uttarakhand. He was designated as a senior advocate in 2004 and was elevated as a judge of Uttarakhand High Court in November 2008. Later, he became the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court on January 10, 2021.

Justice Pardiwala was born on August 12, 1965, in Mumbai. He completed his schooling from St. Joseph Convent school in his home town Valsad in south Gujarat. He graduated from the J. P. Arts College, Valsad, and received a law degree from the K. M. Mulji Law College, Valsad, in 1988.

He started practising law in Gujarat High Court in 1990, and was elected as a member of the Gujarat Bar Council in 1994. He was appointed as the Standing Counsel for the Gujarat government in 2002 and held the office till his elevation to the bench on February 17, 2011.

NNN