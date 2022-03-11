Justice Vipin Sanghi to be acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court

New Delhi, March 11, 2022

The President has appointed Justice Vipin Sanghi as the acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court with effect form March 13.

He will succeed Chief Justice Dhirubhai N. Patel, who will retire on that date.

Justice Sanghi, 60, is the senior-most judge of the Delhi High Court after Justice Patel.

"In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President, is pleased to appoint the Shri Justice Vipin Sanghi, senior-most Judge of the Delhi High Court to perform the duties of the office of Chief Justice of that High Court, with effect from 13.03.2022, vide notifications dated 11.03.2022," an official notification said.

Born on October 27, 1961, Justice Sanghi studied at the Delhi Public School, Mathura Road in New Delhi and took a degree in Mathematics from the University of Delhi in 1983. He completed his LL. B. from the University of Delhi in 1986 and enrolled in the same year with the Bar Council of Delhi as an advocate.

He worked initially in the office of Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi and later functioned as a Central Government Panel Lawyer. He also functioned as a counsel for the M C Jain Commission of Inquiry.

He practised on the civil and the Constitutional side in the Supreme Court of India and the Delhi High Court. He was designated as Senior Advocate by the Delhi High Court in December, 2005.

He was appointed as Additional Judge of the High Court of Delhi with effect from May 29, 2006 and confirmed as a Judge on February 11, 2008.

