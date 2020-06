Javed Akhtar wins Richard Dawkins Award 2020

Mumbai, June 7, 2020

Popular writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar has won the prestigious Richard Dawkins Award 2020 for critical thinking, holding religious dogma up to scrutiny, advancing human progress and humanist values.

Be it on social media or sessions in different cities, Akhtar has been vocal about topics like CAA and Islamophobia.

Akhtar was not reachable, but his proud wife and veteran actress Shabana Azmi said: "He is the only Indian ever (to win the award). Previous recipients include Bill Maher and Christopher Hitchens. It is a huge honour."

The award has been presented since 2003, and is named after English evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins.

Actress Dia Mirza took to Twitter on Sunday to congratulate Akhtar. "@Javedakhtarjadu

Congratulations! You make us proud."

IANS