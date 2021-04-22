Islamic scholar Wahiduddin Khan passes away due to Covid
Maulana Wahiduddin Khan IANS (FIle photo)
Islamic scholar Wahiduddin Khan passes away due to Covid

IANS

New Delhi, April 22, 2021

Islamic scholar and Padma Vibhushan awardee Maulana Wahiduddin Khan passed away due to Covid-19 on Wednesday night.

He was 97 years old and was admitted to a private hospital last week after he had a chest infection and had tested positive for Covid-19, too.

He was founder of the Islamic Centre in New Delhi. He was honoured by the Government with the Padma Bhushan in 2000, and was awarded the Padma Vibhushan this year.

He is survived by two daughters and two sons.

