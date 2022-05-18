IndiGo appoints Pieter Elbers as CEO, Ronojoy Dutta retires

New Delhi, May 18, 2022

The Board of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation Limited, which operates leading domestic carrier IndiGo, today appointed Pieter Elbers as the new CEO of the airline.

The appointment is subject to regulatory approvals and he is expected to join IndiGo on or before October 1, 2022.

Elbers, 52, has been President & Chief Executive Officer of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. He is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Air France – KLM Group.

He will succeed Ronojoy Dutta, 71, who has decided to retire on September 30, after guiding IndiGo through the turbulent COVID period.

Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director of IndiGo said, “The Board of Directors and I would like to thank Rono for effectively leading our business for almost four years with a steady hand through what has been the most turbulent period in the airline’s history and aviation globally”.

Elbers started his career at KLM in 1992 at their Schiphol hub and over time, held several managerial positions in both The Netherlands and overseas in Japan, Greece and Italy. After he returned to The Netherlands, he was appointed as the Senior Vice President of Network & Alliances, before he was promoted in 2011 as the Chief Operating Officer.

Elbers has a Bachelor’s degree in Logistics Management and a Master's Degree in Business Economics.

Welcoming Elbers, Bhatia said, “We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Mr. Pieter Elbers as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. India promises to be the last bastion of ginormous growth globally and given Mr. Elbers’ deep understanding of the business, his legendary leadership qualities coupled with his energy and passion, we are ever so confident that under his stewardship, IndiGo will play a pivotal role in this growth opportunity.”

Elbers said, “What IndiGo’s employees and leadership have jointly built, since its start 16 years ago, is, by any standard, truly impressive. I am very honoured and do look forward to build upon this, working together with the entire IndiGo team. I am delighted to become a part of the next stage of IndiGo’s incredible journey, further fulfilling the vision of what the airline can do and will be for its customers and for India.”

Dutta said, “I leave knowing that IndiGo is in the good custody of Mr. Elbers and that the future for IndiGo employees is secure and bright. I would like to thank all the employees at IndiGo for the kindness and affection they have shown me over the past four years. As I move forward to the next chapter of my life, I will look back with nostalgia, fondness, and a tinge of separation regret."

IndiGo is amongst the fastest growing low-cost carriers in the world with a fleet of 275+ aircraft, operating 1,600 daily flights to more than 75 domestic destinations and 25 international destinations.

NNN