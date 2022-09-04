India's youngest Mayor Arya Rajendran weds Kerala's youngest MLA Sachin Dev

Thiruvananthapuram, September 4, 2022

The youngest mayor in the country, Arya Rajendran got married to the youngest legislator of the state and CPI-M leader, Sachin Dev in a simple function at the AKG Centre hall here on Sunday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attended the ceremony with his family.

The wedding was a simple function with Sachin Dev garlanding Arya Rajendran with a red garland at 11 a.m. Both Rajendran and Dev had publicly said that they won't receive any gifts and if someone wanted to donate, they could do so in the Chief Minister's relief fund or in some orphanages of the state. The marriage lacked pomp and show and was held as a small function.

However, almost all the senior CPI-M leaders of the state, including Chief Minister and the CPI-M state secretary, M. V. Govindan attended the wedding with their families.

A battery of state ministers, MLAs, opposition party leaders and Thiruvananthapuram corporation councillors also attended the wedding.

The engagement was also held at AKG Centre hall on March 6. Sachin Dev was the state secretary of Students Federation of India (SFI) and is the youngest legislator of Kerala hailing from Balussery in Kozhikode district. Arya Rajendran became the Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram corporation at the age of 21, thus becoming the youngest mayor in the country.

Both Arya Rajendran and Sachin Dev had worked together in SFI and Balasangom, the children's organisation of the CPI-M, and were friends.

IANS