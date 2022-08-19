Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla gets one-year extension in service

New Delhi, August 19, 2022

The Government today approved a one-year extension in service to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service to Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, IAS (AM:84) as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs for a period of one year beyond 22.08.2022 i.e. up to 22.08.2023, in relaxation of FR 56(d) and Rule 16(1A) of the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958," a notification from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) said.

Bhalla had been appointed as the Home Secretary on August 22, 2019.

Bhalla, who was earlier Secretary, Ministry of Power, had been appointed on July 24, 2019 as Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

NNN