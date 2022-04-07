Hindi poet-lyricist Maya Govind passes away in Mumbai at 82

Mumbai, April 7, 2022

Maya R. Govind, well-known Hindi poet-lyricist-singer who penned many memorable songs for Bollywood films, passed away following a prolonged illness at her Juhu home here on Thursday morning, a family friend said.

She was 82 and the end came at around 9.30 am after battling with brain- and kidney-related issues for more than two months.

Govind's funeral was performed at the Vile Parle Crematorium here this afternoon.

Among the handful of women lyricists who made it big in the domain of males, Govind wrote songs for around 350-plus films, ranging from romantic to off-beat, soft to sensuous numbers, working with leading music directors and film producers of her era. She also penned title songs for tele-serials and authored several books.

Born in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Govind, who was married to poet-author-lyricist Ram Govind, worked as a teacher and with the All India Radio before moving to Mumbai in the early 1970s to try her luck in Bollywood.

From 1970s-2000s, she penned many memorable numbers and chart-busters for various films, carving her niche in the film industry.

Some of her hit songs include "Gutur, Gutur" and "Na Unnees Se Kam Ho" (Dalaal), "Darwaza Khula Chhod Aayi" (Najayaz), "Aankhon Me Base Ho Tum" (Takkar), "Lounda Badnaam Hua" (Rock Dancer), "Sun Sun Goria" (Daman), "Gale Me Laal Tie" (Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam).

As a stage performer in her younger days, she bagged the coveted Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for Best Actress in 1970 for her performance in Vijay Tendulkar's play, "Khamosh! Adalat Jari Hai!", besides other honours for her Bollywood songs.

IANS