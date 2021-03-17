Himachal BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma found hanging at Delhi residence

New Delhi, March 17, 2021

Ram Swaroop Sharma, the BJP MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his Delhi residence under mysterious circumstances, police said on Wednesday.

The 62-year-old's body was found in his residence at Gomti Apartments near RML Hospital in New Delhi area. According to the police "prima facie it appeared to be case of suicide".

The police also said that he was having some kind of health problems. However, the investigators added that more clarity was needed which will only come after the autopsy was conducted.

One of Sharma's staff had called the police after they discovered the body inside a room with the doors shut from inside.

"His personal assistant and cook stay at his residence. When this morning the MP who usually gets up around 6.30 a.m. did not wake up, the staff called him on his phone but it went unanswered. It was then the police was informed," said Chinmay Biswal, PRO Delhi police.

The police team reached the spot and broke open the door. The body of Sharma was found hanging from the ceiling fan. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The forensics team and the crime team also reached the spot and carried out a thorough investigation.

The two-time Bharatiya Janata Party MP kept a low profile, was soft spoken and defeated Congress candidate Ashray Sharma, 32, the grandson of former Telecommunications Minister Sukh Ram in the latter's electoral debut during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

He was known for his proximity to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and was long associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

He was quite active on Twitter sharing the party's and the Prime Minister's tweets. The last time he tweeted was on March 14.

His death has come less than a month after seven-term MP Mohan Delkar was found hanging in his room at a Mumbai hotel on February 22.

IANS