Haryana BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat passes away in Goa

Panaji, August 23, 2022

Haryana BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat passed away in Goa this morning after complaining of uneasiness.

The leader, who complained of uneasiness on Monday night, was taken to hospital at around 8 a.m. this morning, where she was declared brought dead, Goa DGP Jaspal Singh told IANS.

"She was staying at a hotel in North Goa. She had her dinner on Monday night. But late night, she felt uneasy," he said.

The cause of death will be known after post-mortem examination, which will be conducted at Goa Medical College, the DGP said.

"We have informed her family members," he said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has expressed grief on Phogat's demise.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the death of Sonali Phogat," he posted on Twitter.

Phogat had contested the 2019 Haryana Assembly election from Adampur and lost to Congress candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi.

IANS