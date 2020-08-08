G C Murmu sworn in as Comptroller and Auditor-General of India

New Delhi, August 8, 2020

G C Murmu, who resigned on August 5 as the Lt Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, was sworn in as the new Comptroller and Auditor-General of India today.

Murmu made and subscribed to the oath of office before President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony held in the Ashoka Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Murmu, 60, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1985 batch (Gujarat cadre), will have a tenure upto 20.11.2024, a press communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

He has succeeded Rajiv Mehrishi, whose tenure has ended.

Murmu was appointed as the first Lt Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir on October 25, 2019. He was at that time serving as the Expenditure Secretary in the Union Ministry of Finance. He was sworn in as the Lt Governor of J&K on October 31. He resigned from the position on August 5 and it was speculated then that he was being appointed as the new CAG.

Murmu, who has an MA in Political Science from Utkal University and an MBA from the University of Birmingham, had earlier served as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Gujarat when Narendra Modi, now the Prime Minister, held that position.

