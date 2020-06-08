Former Union Minister Arjun Sethi passes away

Bhubaneswar, June 8, 2020

Former Union Minister Arjun Charan Sethi passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Monday. He was 79.

He was the Union Minister of Water Resources in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government from 2000 to 2004.

Before the 2019 polls, Sethi had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after quitting the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

He was an eight-time MP from the Bhadrak Lok Sabha seat. He was also a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly for two terms.

Several leaders have expressed their condolences following the demise of Sethi.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief at the passing away of Sethi.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister described late Sethi as a veteran Parliamentarian and an able administrator.

During his long stint as an MP and an MLA, late Arjun Sethi had earned the goodwill of the people for his dedicated service and commitment, he said.

In his death, Odisha has lost a political leader of high stature, he added.

Stating that Sethi's death is an irreparable loss to the Odisha politics, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan conveyed his sympathy to the family members of Sethi.

IANS