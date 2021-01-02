Former Union Home Minister Buta Singh passes away

New Delhi, January 2, 2020

Former Union Home Minister Sardar Buta Singh passed away on Saturday. He was 86.

A senior leader of the Congress, Singh was elected to the Lok Sabha eight times. He also served as Governor of Bihar.

He worked with then Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and P. V. Narasimha Rao. He was the Bihar Governor from 2004 to 2006.

Born in Jalandhar, Singh held key portfolios like railways, commerce, parliamentary affairs, sports, shipping, agriculture, communications and housing in the Union Council of Ministers.

He also served as Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes from 2007 to 2010.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered his condolences to Singh's family and said the veteran party leader had spent his life in the service of the common man.

IANS