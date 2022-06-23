Former Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta appointed as Director General of NIA

New Delhi, June 23, 2022

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer former Director General of Police (DGP) of Punjab Dinkar Gupta was today appointed as the new Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

A notification from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) had approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs in this regard.

The appointment will be with effect from the date of his joining the post and up to March 31, 2024, the date of his superannuation,or till further orders, whichever takes place earlier, the notification said.

An officer of the 1987 batch of the IPS, Gupta will succeed Yogesh Chandra Modi.

Gupta had been posted as Chairman of the Punjab Police Housing Corporation by the Punjab Government in 2021 after Charanjit Singh Channi had replaced Amarinder Singh as the Chief Minister of the state.

The ACC also approved the appointment of Swagat Das, IPS (CH:87), currently Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau, as Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

