Former Petroleum Secretary Tarun Kapoor appointed Adviser in PMO

New Delhi, May 2, 2022

Former Union Petroleum Secretary Tarun Kapoor was today appointed as Adviser to the Prime Minister, in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

A notification from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) had approved the appointment of Kapoor, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1987 batch (Himachal Pradesh cadre), in the rank and scale of Secretary to Government of India.

The appointment is initially for a period of two years, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, as per the usual terms and conditions as are applicable, it said.

Kapoor had superannuated as the Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, on November 30, 2021.

The ACC has also approved the appointment of two IAS officers, Hans Ranjan, (MP:1994), and Atish Chandra, (BH: 1994), as Additional Secretaries in the PMO.

Rao is currently Administrator, Universal Services Obligation Fund, Department of Telecommunications and Chandra is the Chairman and Managing Director of Food Corporation of India (FCI), Department of Food and Public Distribution.

The appointments are for the balance tenure of their Central deputation or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the notification added.

NNN