Former Odisha Minister Bishnu Das passes away

Bhubaneswar, July 6, 2020

Former Odisha Minister and senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Bishnu Das passed away at a private hospital here on Monday. He was 66. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Das was elected to the State Legislative Assembly six times from Tirtol and Jagatsinghpur constituencies. He was the School and Mass Education Minister in 2006-07.

In the 2019 elections, he was elected to the Assembly from the Tirtol seat.

Das was elected as the Rajya Sabha member in 2016. He, however, resigned from the Rajya Sabha on March 2017 after being appointed as deputy chairman of the State Planning Board.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the death of Das. Patnaik said Das was a popular politician, one of the best organisers and administrators.

"Deeply saddened to know about the demise of MLA from Tirtol & veteran BJD leader, Shri Bishnu Charan Das. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath grant peace to the departed soul. Heartfelt condolences to his family & friends," tweeted Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik.

IANS