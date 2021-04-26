Former Maruti Suzuki MD Jagdish Khattar passes away

New Delhi, April 26, 2021

Former bureaucrat and Managing Director of automobile major Maruti Suzuki Jagdish Khattar passed away on Monday.

According to reports, Khattar suffered a heart attack.

He leaves behind a rich legacy. Born in present day Pakistan, Khattar finished his education from Delhi University before joining the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

As an IAS officer, he served in key positions in Uttar Pradesh and in public sector undertakings.

Among other assignments, he served as a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Steel before joining Maruti Udyog in 1993 as Director, Marketing.

He later rose to became Managing Director of the company in 1999.

Industry insiders say that, under his leadership, Maruti Suzuki solidified its market leadership despite the onslaught from new competitors. During his tenure, the company launched the hugely successful hatchback Alto and the Swift, amongst other models.

The focus on the hatchback and emerging segments paid rich dividends to the company as first-time car buyers quickly lapped up such models.

After retiring in 2007, he started his entrepreneurial journey by starting a pan-India multi-brand automobile sales and services company "Carnation".

Recently, Carnation tied up with and become a part of Mahindra First Choice (MFC) Services after it acquired key assets of Carnation's car-servicing business.

IANS