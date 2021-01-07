Former Kerala minister K K Ramachandran passes away

Thiruvananthapuram, January 7, 2021

Senior leader of the Congress party and former minister of the state K. K. Ramachandran (78) passed away Thursday morning at a private hospital in Kozhikode after suffering a massive heart attack.

Ramachandran was ailing for sometime and was leading a retired life at his residence in Kakkodi, Kozhikode.

A close associate of former Chief Minister and veteran leader late K. Karunakaran, Ramachandran was a Minister for Food and Civil Supplies in the cabinet of A. K. Antony and a health minister in the cabinet of Oomen Chandy.

He was considered as a powerful leader who built the party in the backward district of Wayanad which is in the northernmost part of the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his condolence message said, "KK Ramachandran was a respected leader of the state and his contribution for the people of the state will ever be remembered."

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala in his condolence message said: "KK Ramachandran Master was a grassroots leader of the party and I had the opportunity to work with him in Kerala Assembly during the 1982, 1987 sessions. He was instrumental in building the party in Wayanad district of Kerala and his contribution for the Congress party and the people of the state will ever be remembered."

Former Chief Ministers Oomen Chandy and A. K. Antony also remembered the contributions made by Ramachandran for the Congress party and the people of the state.

IANS