Former Kerala bureaucrat C V Ananda Bose appointed as Governor of West Bengal

New Delhi, November 17, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu today appointed former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer C V Ananda Bose as the Governor of West Bengal.

"The President of India is pleased to appoint Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose as regular Governor of West Bengal," a press communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

"The above appointment will take effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," it added.

Manipur Governor La Ganesan has been holding the additional charge of the post of Governor of West Bengal after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from the position in mid-July to file his nomination as the BJP candidate for the post of Vice-President of India. Dhankhar was elected as the 16th Vice-President of India on August 6 this year.

Bose, 71, is a retired IAS officer of the 1977 batch (Kerala cadre) who superannuated in 2011 in the rank of Additional Chief Secretary in the state. He is currently an Adviser to the Government of Meghalaya.

During his tenure as Collector of Kollam district, Bose had set up the Nirmithi Kendra to provide cost-effective and environment-friendly houses to people, which has since been replicated in other places. Similarly, he set up the District Tourism Promotion Council and the Dhanwanthari Kendras, which provide ancillary medical facilities in hospitals, which have also been widely replicated.

At the Centre, Bose has served as the CMD of the Central Warehousing Corporation, the Managing Director of NAFED and as Administrator of the National Musuem.

He is a recipient of the Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowship and is a prolific writer and columnist.

Bose did his M.A in English Language and Literature from Kerala University and completed his Ph. D. from BITS, Pilani in Habitat & Environment.

