Former India football captain Samar Banerjee passes away

Kolkata, August 20, 2022

Former India football captain Samar Banerjee passed away in Kolkata this morning. He was 92.

Popularly known as Badru Banerjee among his teammates and fans alike, the former India forward had captained the National Team to a fourth-placed finish in the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games, which also included a famous 4-2 victory against hosts Australia in the quarter-finals.

He played a total on nine matches for the Blue Tigers, and scored three goals for the country.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) condoled the passing away of Banerjee.

“It’s sad to hear that Badru-da, one of India’s greatest footballers, is no more. His contribution to Indian Football will never be forgotten. I share the grief,” said AIFF Acting General Secretary Sunando Dhar. “He will stay synonymous with the golden generation of Indian Football. Badru-da, you will remain alive in our hearts.

“Badru da will be alive in his achievements. He was a legendary footballer and someone who has been an inspiration to so many generations. May he Rest in Peace.”

As a mark of respect, a one- minute silence will be observed in the Durand Cup matches in Imphal and Kolkata today.

At the domestic level, Banerjee had won the Santosh Trophy with Bengal in 1953, and also captained the state in 1956.

Being a legend at Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan, Badru Banerjee played for the Green and Maroons between 1952 and 1960, and scored a total of 78 goals for the club, winning five Calcutta Football League titles (1954, 1955, 1956, 1959, 1960), three IFA Shields (1954, 1956, 1959), three Durand Cups (1953, 1959, 1960), one Rovers Cup (1955), and much more.

