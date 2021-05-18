Former IMA President K K Aggarwal passes away due to Covid-19

New Delhi, May 18, 2021

Dr K K Aggarwal, former President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and a well-known consultant physician and cardiologist, passed away here last night after a battle with COVID-19.

He was 62. He is survived by his wife, Dr Veena Aggarwal, and a son and a daughter.

"It causes us immense pain to inform you that our dear Dr K K Aggarwal passed away at 11.30 pm on May 17, 2021 in New Delhi after a lengthy battle with COVID-19," his family said in a statement on his Facebook page.

Dr Aggarwal was, among other things, very active on the social media, through which he had, during the coronavirus pandemic, made constant efforts to educate people about various aspects of the disease.

As it turned out, he himself was infected by the virus and had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here several days ago for treatment and was on ventilator support.

Born on September 5, 1958, Dr Krishan Kumar Aggarwal was one of the toppers and gold medalists in his MBBS batch at Nagpur University. He was later a recipient of the Paul Harris Fellowship from Rotary International.

Dr Aggarwal was a founder trustee and President of the Heart Care Foundation of India and Editor-in-Chief of the IJCP Group. He was President of the Delhi Medical Association in 2005-06 and served as President of IMA in 2016-17.

He was honoured by the Government of India with the Dr B C Roy Award in 2005 for his work in the area of socio-medical relief and with the Padma Shri in 2010. He was the recipient of several other awards, including the National Science Communication Award.

NNN