Former Gujarat Chief Minister Madhavsinh Solanki passes away at 93

Gandhinagar, January 9, 2021

Veteran Congress leader Madhavsinh Solanki, a four-time Chief Minister of Gujarat and who also served briefly as India's External Affairs in the early 1990s, passed away here today. He was 93.

Solanki, who had stayed away from active politics for the past many years, breathed his last at this residence here this morning, sources close to him said.

His eldest son, Bharatsinh Solanki, a two-time member of the Lok Sabha, is a former Union Minister and senior leader of the Congress in Gujarat.

Born on July 30, 1927, Solanki, a lawyer by profession, was widely regarded as an able administrator and a suave and well-read politician. He served as the 7th Chief Minister of Gujarat from December 24, 1976 to April 10, 1977.

As Opposition leader during 1977-80, he travelled across the length and breadth of Gujarat to rebuild the Congress in the state and the results could be seen when he led the party to a thumping majority with 140 seats in the 182-member assembly in the 1980 elections.

Solanki served out a full five-year term as Chief Minister this time, and his success in that phase was attributed to KHAM -- an alliance of Kshatriyas, Harijans, Adivasis and Muslims that he stitched -- which swept the Congress to power but ended up alienating the upper and other castes from the party. In the ultimate analysis, the caste politics that he played proved to be his undoing, as far as Gujarat politics was concerned.

He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1988 and moved to the Centre, where he served for some time as Minister for Planning before being appointed as External Affairs Minister in a surprise move.

His stint in South Block came to a sudden end when he had to quit after reports emerged that he had, during a meeting with the thenn Swiss Foreign Minister Rene Felber on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum at Davos in 1992, tried to influence the probe into the Bofors payoff case.

Solanki later returned to Gujarat, where he kept away from active politics in the years that followed.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi was among those who condoled the passing away of Solanki.

"Saddened by the demise of Shri Madhavsinh Solanki. He will be remembered for his contribution in strengthening the Congress ideology & promoting social justice," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to condole Solanki's death.

"Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji was a formidable leader, playing a key role in Gujarat politics for decades. He will be remembered for his rich service to society. Saddened by his demise. Spoke to his son, Bharat Solanki Ji and expressed condolences," he said.

"Beyond politics, Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji enjoyed reading and was passionate about culture. Whenever I would meet him or speak to him, we would discuss books and he would tell me about a new book he recently read. I will always cherish the interactions we had," Modi, who was Chief Minister of Gujarat for 12 years before becoming Prime Minister, said.

