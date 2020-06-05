Former Delhi Police chief Ved Marwah passes away in Goa

New Delhi, June 6, 2020

Ved Marwah, who was Commissioner of Police, Delhi from April 1985 to April 1988 and later served as Governor of three states, passed away at a hospital in Goa on Friday evening, official sources said.

He was 85.

He will be accorded a state funeral with full honours, according to sources in Goa.

"We are deeply saddened at the loss of a great leader of the police force. Sh. Ved Marwah, IPS led the force from the front through difficult times and served as a Governor to 3 states. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family," Goa Police said on Twitter.

Sources close to the family said Marwah and his wife would spend winters in Goa, where they have a house. His return to Delhi was delayed this year because of the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He was said to be suffering from a lung ailment for some years and had been undergoing treatment for the past ten days at the Asilo Hospital in Mapusa. His son was with him when he passed away around 8.30 pm on Friday night.

On retirement from the Indian Police Service (IPS) after 36 years of distinguished service, Marwah served as Governor of Mizoram from December 1, 2000 to May 17, 2001, Governor of Manipur from December 2, 1999 to June 12, 2002 and as Governor of Jharkhand from June 12, 2003 to December 9, 2004.

He was born on September 15, 1934 in Peshawar in what is now Pakistan, and his family migrated to Delhi after partition.

Marwah also served as Director General of the National Security Guard (NSG) and as Adviser to the Governors of Jammu & Kashmir and Bihar.

Other assignments he held include Special Secretary, Internal Security in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Calcutta. He also had a stint in the High Commission of India, London.

NNN