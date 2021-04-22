Former Delhi Minister A K Walia passes away due to Covid

New Delhi, April 22, 2021

Former Delhi Minister and Congress leader Ashok Kumar Walia passed away due to Covid-19 here on Thursday.

He was 72.

Walia was the most important minister in the Sheila Dikshit-led government and held several portfolios.

The Delhi Congress has described his death as a big loss to the party.

A four-term MLA, Walia represented Geeta Colony constituency for the first three terms and later won from Laxmi Nagar as Geeta Colony ceased to be an assembly seat after delimitation.

He held an MBBS degree and owned a hospital in East Delhi. As minister he held several portfolios including health and urban development in the Congress government.

IANS