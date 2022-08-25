Former CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian appointed as Executive Director (India) at IMF

New Delhi, August 25, 2022

Former Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian has been appointed to the post of Executive Director (India) at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with effect from November 1.

A notification from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) had approved the appointment of Subramanian, Professor (Finance), Indian School of Business to the position for a period of three years or until further orders.

This has been done by curtailing the tenure of economist Surjit S. Bhalla, the current ED (India) at the IMF up to October 31, 2022, it said.

Bhalla had been appointed to the position on October 1, 2019. He had been earlier been appointed as a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) in September 2017 but resigned from the position in December 2018.

Subramanian had taken over as Chief Economic Adviser on December 7, 2018 and left the Ministry of Finance late last year to return to academia following the completion of his three-year tenure.

He has served on the expert committee on governance of banks for the Reserve Bank of India. He has also previously served as a member of the Board of Directors at Bandhan Bank and the National Institute of Bank Management.

He has a Ph. D. from the University of Chicago.

