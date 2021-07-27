Former CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana appointed as Delhi Police Commissioner

New Delhi, July 27, 2021

The Government today appointed Rakesh Asthana, former Special Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as the new Commissioner of Police, Delhi.

Ashthana, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1984 batch (Gujarat cadre), is currently the Director-General of the Border Security Force (BSF). He is also the head of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

"Consequent upon appointment of Shri Rakesh Asthana, IPS (GJ:84), Director General, BSF, as Commissioner of Police, Delhi, the competent authority has approved that Shri S. S. Deswal, IPS (HY:84), Director General, ITBP, shall hold the additional charge of post of DG, BSF, vice Shri Asthana, till the appointment and joining of the regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier," an office memorandum issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs today said.

"Accordingly, it is requested to relief Shri Rakesh Asthana, IPS (GJ:84), immediately to enable him to join as Commissioner of Police, Delhi," the memorandum added.

IANS adds:

Asthana will be in charge of of Delhi Police for a period of one year, till July 31, 2022. His date of retirement was July 31, which has been extended by one year "as a special case in public interest".

The government had given additional charge of Delhi Police to Balaji Srivastava after the retirement of S. N. Shrivastava on June 30.

In October 2018, the battle between then CBI Director Alok Verma and Special Director Asthana became public, forcing the government to intervene in the matter and transfer both the officers from the agency.

Asthana as the Director General of NCB has been at the forefront of drug seizures and has directed investigation into the influx of cocaine and synthetic drugs in the Mumbai film industry.

He also led the NCB in its probe into the drugs angle in Bollywood that emerged following the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year.

As the Director General of BSF, Asthana has pushed the force to make the borders more secure by unravelling tunnels used by Pakistan-based terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

