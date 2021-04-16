Former CBI Director Ranjit Sinha passes away

New Delhi, April 17, 2021

Former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Ranjit Sinha passed away here on Friday morning, sources said.

A CBI source said that Sinha, 68, a 1974 batch IPS officer breathed his last at his residence here around 4 a.m. today.

However, the reason for his death is yet not clear.

The 1974 batch IPS officer headed the CBI from December 2012 to December 2014.

Sinha also held various other senior posts, including that of Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

IANS