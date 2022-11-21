Former bureaucrat Arun Goel takes over as new Election Commissioner

New Delhi, November 21, 2022

Former bureaucrat Arun Goel on Sunday assumed charge as the new Election Commissioner in the Election Commission of India (ECI).

He has joined Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in the three-member body.

Rajiv Kumar, who is currently in Nepal as International Observer for their ongoing national elections, personally called and congratulated Goel on his appointment.

Kumar said that Goel's vast and diverse administrative experience would strengthen the Commission’s endeavours in ensuring that the electoral process becomes more inclusive, accessible and participative.

The post of one Election Commissioner had been lying vacant since May when Sushil Chandra retired as the Chief Election Commissioner.

Goel is a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1985 batch (Punjab cadre).

Goel has completed his M. Sc. in Mathematics and is a post-graduate in Development Economics from Churchill College, University of Cambridge, England with distinction.

In the Government of India, Goel had served as Secretary, Ministry of Heavyy Industries from 2020-22 and as Secretary, Ministry of Culture from 2018-2019.

He has also served as Vice-Chairman of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and handled various assignments in the Ministry of Labour & Employment, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Urban Development as well as in the Government of Punjab.

