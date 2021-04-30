Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee succumbs to Covid

New Delhi, April 30, 2021

Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee died of Covid-19 in a private hospital here on Friday.

He was 91. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and two sons.

One the topmost lawyers of the country, Sorabjee had tested positive for of Covid-19 a few days ago and was being treated in a private hospital in the national capital.

In his nearly seven decades in the legal profession, Sorabjee served twice as the Attorney General for India -- first from 1989-90 and then from 1998 to 2004.

Born in 1930, Sorabjee started his practice in 1953 and was designated as 'Senior Advocate' by the Supreme Court in 1971.

He was conferred Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian award, in 2002 for his exemplary services.

IANS