Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra given 16-month extension in service

New Delhi, November 28, 2022

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra has been given a 16-month extension in service.

Kwatra, who assumed charge as Foreign Secretary, on May 1 this year, will now continue in the position until April 30, 2024, a notification from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) said.

Kwatra, an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), would have superannuated from service in the normal course on December 31, 2022.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service to Shri Vinay Mohan Kwatra, (IFS:1988), as Foreign Secretary beyond the date of his superannuation i.e. 31.12.2022 up to 30.04.2024 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in public interest as per provisions of Fundamental Rule 56 (d)," the notification said.

Prior to his appointment as Foreign Secretary, Kwatra was serving as Ambassador of India to Nepal from March 2020. Before that, he was the Ambassador of India to France from August 2017 to February 2020.

Between July 2013 and October 2015, Kwatra headed the Policy Planning & Research Division; and later served as the head of the Americas Division in the Ministry of External Affairs. He had served as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office from October 2015 till August 2017. He has also served in the Permanent Mission of India in Geneva, in Indian missions in South Africa and Uzbekistan.

Between 2003 and 2006, he served as Counsellor and later as the Deputy Chief of Mission in the Embassy of India, Beijing, China. From 2006 to 2010, he represented India at the SAARC Secretariat in Nepal as head of the Trade, Economy and Finance Bureau. From May 2010 till July 2013, he served as Minister (Commerce) in the Embassy of India, Washington.

