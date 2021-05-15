Financial Express Managing Editor Sunil Jain succumbs to COVID-19

New Delhi, May 15, 2021

Financial Express Managing Editor Sunil Jain passed away here today due to post-COVID-19 complications.

He was 58.

Jain was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after his condition took a turn for the worse on May 3. He breathed his last there this evening.

“My brother, Sunil Jain, passed away this evening after post-Covid complications. He suffered a cardiac arrest earlier in the day, but was revived, and finally passed after another cardiac arrest around 8.30 p.m. The doctors and all medical staff at AIIMS did their best and more. I thank you for standing by us in this dark hour,” his sister Sandhya Jain said in a statement.

Jain, who had a Master's from the Delhi School of Economics, began his career as a consultant and then worked for some time with FICCI.

He joined India Today in 1991 and was its Business Editor. He then joined the Indian Express and six years later moved to Business Standard before shifting back to the Express Group with The Financial Express in 2010.

NNN