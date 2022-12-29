Filmmaker Nitin Manmohan Panchamiya dies at 62

Mumbai, December 29, 2022

Veteran Bollywood film director-producer and writer Nitin Manmohan Panchamiya passed away here on Thursday, a family friend said.

He was 62 and is survived by his wife Rita, daughter Prachi and son Soham.

Nitin Manmohan was the son of the noted Bollywood actor Manmohan Panchamiya, who was known for portraying many villainous roles in the 1960s-1980s.

Nitin Manmohan's funeral procession will start from his home in Andheri West and the last rites shall be performed at the Santacruz Crematorium around noon on Friday, the family said in a statement late on Thursday evening.

Active in Bollywood since over three decades, Nitin Manmohan made several blockbusters like "Bol Radha Bol" (1992), "Army" (1996), "School" (1999), "Dus" (2005), "Yamla Pagla Deewana" (2011), "Ready" (2011) and many more.

Top Bollywood producers, directors, actors, actresses, writers and others flooded the social media with messages expressing grief and condolences to the Panchamiya family.

IANS