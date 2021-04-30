Film director and cinematographer K V Anand passes away

Chennai, April 30, 2021

Noted director and cinematographer K. V. Anand passed away on Friday morning here following a cardiac arrest. He was 54.

Starting his career as a photojournalist, Anand later moved to the world of movies as a cinematographer and then went on to become a film director.

After shooting pictures for leading Tamil magazines, Anand, in the early 1990s, joined cinematographer P. C. Sreeman as his assistant.

Anand made his debut as a cinematographer in the Malayalam movie Thenmaavin Kombath for which he had won a national award.

His first Tamil movie was Kadhal Desam and he later went on to work in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi movies.

He had worked with Director Shankar in the popular movies Mudhalvan and Rajinikanth starrer Sivaji.

It was in 2005 that Anand turned into a movie director in the film Kana Kandaen. He went on to direct movies like Ayan, Ko, Maattraan, Kaappaan and others.

IANS