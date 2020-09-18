Fashion designer Sharbari Datta found dead at her south Kolkata residence

Kolkata, September 18, 2020

Ace fashion designer Sharbari Datta was found dead inside the bathroom of her Broad Street residence in south Kolkata late last night.

According to police sources, Datta was found dead inside her bathroom at around 12.15 a.m. on Friday. Officials of the local police station and the Kolkata Police headquarters Lalbazar reached the spot in the night.

Her family members said Datta (63) was last seen during dinner on Tuesday.

Primary investigation suggested that she died of a sudden cardiac attack at the toilet. But family members of Datta said she was otherwise keeping fine and had no such chronic ailment.

Kolkata Police's homicide branch will carry out the investigation to find out the actual reason of the fashion designer's sudden demise. Datta's body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Daughter of celebrated Bengali poet Ajit Datta, Sharbari Datta was a popular name in the costume designing industry for over past few decades, especially in the field of men's ethnic wears. In fact, it was Datta who had introduced coloured Bengali Dhotis and designer Punjabis (kurta) to the the mainstream fashion world with her exclusive touch on bright colours along with embroidery works.

IANS