Famous astrologer Bejan Daruwalla dies at 89

Ahmedabad, May 29, 2020

Famous astrologer Bejan Daruwalla breathed his last on Friday in an Ahmedabad hospital. He was 89.

Daruwalla was admitted to the private hospital about a week ago following complaints of breathlessness and pneumonia-like symptoms.

His condition deteriorated during the past couple of days and he was kept on a ventilator. He died at 5.13 p.m. on Friday.

Daruwalla is survived by two sons Nastur and Fardun and daughter Nazreen. Daruwalla was a popular astrologer and had an affinity with celebrities and he himself was also considered to be one. His astrological portal was called 'GaneshaSpeaks'.

