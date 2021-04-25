Eminent classical vocalist Rajan Mishra dies of COVID-related complications

New Delhi, April 25, 2021

Eminent Hindustani classical vocalist Pandit Rajan Mishra passed away due to complications arising from COVID-19 at a local hospital here today.

He was 70.

Rajan Mishra was part of the well-known duo of Rajan-Sajan Mishra, who were brothers and belonged to the Banaras gharana.

Sources said Rajan Mishra suffered two heart attacks during the day while undergoing treatment for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the St Stephen's Hospital here and breathed his last this evening, soon after suffering the second one.

Earlier in the day, Grammy Award-winning Mohan veena player Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, and others had sought help on Twitter for arranging a hospital bed with a ventilator for the singer.

“I am saddened by the death of Pandit Rajan Mishra ji, who left his indelible mark in the world of classical singing. The demise of Mishraji, who was associated with the Banaras Gharana, is an irreparable loss to the art and music world. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of mourning. Om Shanti!,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter.

Both Rajan and Sajan Mishra received their initial training from their grandfather's brother, Bade Ram Das Mishra, their father, Hanuman Prasad Mishra and their uncle, sarangi artiste Gopal Prasad Mishra.

They started performing while still in their teens and moved to Delhi in 1977.

They went on to perform for audiences all over the country and in many countries abroad.

They were honoured with the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India in 2007. They also jointly won the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1998.

NNN