ED Director Sanjay Mishra gets one-year extension

New Delhi, November 17, 2021

The Government on Wednesday extended the tenure of Director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Sanjay Mishra by one year till November 18, 2022.

An office order issued by the Ministry of Finance said, "The President of India is pleased to extend the tenure of Shri Sanjay Kumar Mishra, IRS(IT:84006) as Director of Enforcement in the Enforcement Directorate for a period of one year beyond 18.11.2021 that is 18.11.2022 or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

He became the first beneficiary of the ordinance promulgated by the Modi government that provided for the extension of the tenure of the ED as director.

Mishra, a 1984-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) cadre of the Income Tax Department, was given a one-year extension last year which was to end on November 18.

On November 15, the government brought two ordinances, signed by President Ram Nath Kovind, providing extension of tenure of service of CBI and ED directors up to five years, including the two years of initial posting.

The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Ordinance issued on November 15, "provides that the period for which the Director of ED holds the office on his initial appointment may, in public interest, on the recommendation of the committee under clause (a) and for the reasons to be recorded in writing, be extended up to one year at a time: provided further that no such extension shall be granted after the completion of a period of five years in total, including the period mentioned in the initial appointment."

IANS