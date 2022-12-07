Economist and former Union Minister Yoginder Alagh passes away at 83

Ahmedabad, December 7, 2022

Well-known development and agricultural economist and former Union Minister Yoginder K Alagh, Professor Emeritus at the Sardar Patel Institute of Economic and Social Research, Ahmedabad, passed away at his home here on Tuesday.

He was 83.

Alagh had been ailing for some time and his health deteriorated in the few weeks, his family told the media.

Among other things, he had injured his femur during a morning walk and was suffering from complications arising out of that.

Born on February 14, 1939 in Chakwal, Punjab, in present-day Pakistan, Alagh studied at the Maharaja's College in Jaipur and the Department of Economics at the University of Rajasthan, before completing his Ph. D. at the University of Pennsylvania in the United States.

He taught Economics at the University of Rajasthan, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta, and the University of Pennsylvania.

In the 1980s, he headed the Agricultural Prices Commission (APC) and the Bureau of Industrial Costs & Prices (BICP).

He was executive vice-chairman of the Gujarat government's Narmada Planning Group for the Sardar Sarovar project in 1980-82 and later served as a Member of the Planning Commission between 1987 and 1990.

Alagh was a member of the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat in 1996-2000 and served as Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Planning and Programme Implmentation, Science and Technology, and Power in the United Front Government in 1996-98.

He served as the seventh Vice-Chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi (1992-96) and was a founding member of the Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology (CEPT), Ahmedabad. He was Chairman of the Institute of Rural Management, Anand from 2006-12. He was also the first Chancellor of the Central University of Gujarat at Gandhinagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who condoled the passing away of Alagh.

"Professor YK Alagh was a distinguished scholar who was passionate about various aspects of public policy, particularly rural development, the environment and economics. Pained by his demise. I will cherish our interactions. My thoughts are with his family and friends. Om Shanti," he said on Twitter.

NNN