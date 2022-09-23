Dr M Srinivas appointed as new Director of AIIMS Delhi

New Delhi, September 23, 2022

Dr M Srinivas, Dean of the ESIC Medical College & Hospital in Hyderabad, has been appointed as the new Director of the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

A notification from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) had approved Dr Srinivasan's appointment.

The appointment would be for a period of five years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or till attaining the age of 65 years, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.

The ACC also accorded ex-post facto approval for the continuation of Dr Randeep Guleria as Director of AIIMS for six months with effect from March 25, or till the joining of the new Director, whichever is earlier.

Dr Srinivas was a professor in the Department of Pediatric Surgery at AIIMS, Delhi before he joined ESIC Hospital and Medical College in Hyderabad in 2016.

Dr Guleria's tenure was originally due to end on March 24 this year. It was initially extended for three months and then by another three months.

Dr Guleria was appointed as director for a five-year term on March 28, 2017.

