DMK General Secretary K Anbazhagan passes away at 97

Chennai, March 7, 2020

K. Anbazhagan, General Secretary of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) died at about 1 am here today after prolonged illness, party President M K Stalin said.

He was 97.

In a statement, Stalin said Anbazhagan was a close friend of late party President M. Karunanidhi and served as the party's General Secretary for 43 years.

Anbazhagan was appointed to the party General Secretary post in 1977.

He was admitted to Apollo Hospitals due to age related ailments on February 24 and his condition turned critical later.

Anbazhagan was elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly nine times and had been the Finance Minister in the DMK government.

He had also served as the Minister for Social Welfare and Education earlier.

He was a Member of Lok Sabha 1967-1971 and was also a member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Council which was abolished later.

In 1984, Anbazhagan had resigned as he member of Tamil Nadu Assembly in support of Sri Lankan Tamils.

Condoling Anbazhagan's death, Stalin cancelled all party activities and said the party flag will fly at half mast during the mourning period as a mark of respect for the departed leader.

Anbazhagan's body was taken to his residence from Apollo Hospital for public homage.

For the past one year, Anbazhagan was taking rest at his home due to his old age and was not attending public functions.

Affectionately called as 'Perasiriyar' or Professor, Anbazhagan was born as Ramaiah in Tiruvarur District (then Thanjavur District) on December 19, 1922. He later changed his name.

Anbazhagan was a post-graduate in Tamil literature from Annamalai University.

IANS