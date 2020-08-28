Dinesh Kumar Khara recommended for position of Chairman of SBI

New Delhi, August 28, 2020

The Banks Board Bureau today recommended Dinesh Kumar Khara, one of the Managing Directors of the State Bank of India (SBI) for appointment as the next Chairman of the bank, the country's largest lender.

The recommendation came after the members of the Bureau interacted with four Managing Directors of the bank today to find a successor to the present SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

A press release from the Bureau said that, keeping in view their performance in the interface and their overall experience, it had recommended Khara for the position of Chairman of SBI.

The Bureau also named Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, another Managing Director of the Bank, as the candidate on the reserve list for the vacancy.

The tenure of Rajnish Kumar is due to end soon, sources added.

