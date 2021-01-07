Designer Satya Paul passes away at 79

Coimbatore, January 7, 2021

Veteran fashion designer Satya Paul passed away after suffering a stroke in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. He was 79.

Paul, founder of acclaimed fashion clothing brand 'Satya Paul', died on Thursday at the Isha Yoga Centre here.

Sadhguru, the founder of Isha Foundation, confirmed the news on Twitter. He wrote: "SatyaPaul, a shining example of what it means to live with immeasurable passion and unrelenting involvement. The distinct vision you brought to the Indian #fashion industry is a beautiful tribute to this. A privilege to have had you amongst us. Condolences & Blessings."

Paul's son Puneet Nanda then took to Facebook to share in the details. "He had a stroke on December 2 and as he was slowly recovering in the hospital. His only wish was to get all the things he was being monitored and poked with (in the hospital) removed so that he could fly away. We finally got clearance from doctors to take him back to Isha Yoga Center, his home since 2015," he wrote.

Adding: "Most people are not aware that more than as a designer or an entrepreneur, he has been steadfastly a seeker. In the 70s, his inner journey started as he attended talks given by philosopher J. Krishnamurti. Later, he sought guidance from Osho. After Osho left in 1990, though he wasn't seeking another Master, he discovered Sadhguru in 2007. He immediately started enjoying the path of yoga and eventually moved here in 2015. He has been a doorway for hundreds of people towards spirituality and all the Masters he was so blessed to have been with.

"He couldn't have had a sweeter life or passage .... at the feet of the Master. We are sad only a bit, mostly rejoicing him, his life and now his passing with such a blessing. Those who have been with him at any point in life would recall him as one who showered his love without hesitation or any barriers. I can attest to him having lived in totality and left fulfilled in every possible way. It is the greatest testament to him as he went joyously, without fear."

IANS